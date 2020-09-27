‘Iron Man’ Paramedic Jet Suit Tested in Lake District

A mountain ambulance service in England is testing an “Iron Man” jest suit to make it easier and faster for its paramedics to reach walkers in distress.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service teamed up with jet suit makers Gravity Industries and carried out the first test flight in the vast Lake District National Park.

Gravity Industries’ founder and test pilot Richard Browning flew from the bottom of a valley to a simulated casualty site located on a peak.

While walking to the site would have taken 25 minutes, Gravity Industries says the task was completed in about 90 seconds.

It is hoped the collaboration will lead to the world’s first jet suit paramedic.

Report by Avagninag.

