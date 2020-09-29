Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, ISRG

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Intuitive Surgical topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.0%.

Year to date, Intuitive Surgical registers a 20.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 2.0%.

Pinduoduo is showing a gain of 94.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Expedia Group, trading down 2.0%, and Western Digital, trading up 2.9% on the day.