Tuesday 9/29 Insider Buying Report: BCAT, PBF

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. At Blackrock Capital Allocation Trusthares, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Richard M. Rieder purchased 100,000 shares of BCAT, at a cost of $20.00 each, for a total investment of $2M. So far Rieder is in the green, up about 1.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $20.22. Blackrock Capital Allocation Trustharesis trading down about 0.3% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Rieder in the past year. And at PBF Energy, there was insider buying on Monday, by Chief Executive Officer Thomas J. Nimbley who bought 50,000 shares at a cost of $5.92 each, for a trade totaling $296,195. PBF Energy is trading off about 0.5% on the day Tuesday.





