Williamson addresses students' Christmas worries

Students may be required to self-isolate at the end of the current universityterm in order to safely return home to be with their families at Christmas,the Education Secretary has said. Gavin Williamson told MPs it was “essential”that measures were put in place to ensure students could be with their lovedones during the festive period while “minimising the risk of transmission” ofCovid-19.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:04Published
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has said he is 'deeply sorry' to schoolpupils who had their grades unfairly downgraded across England. He told theCommons: 'The independent regulator Ofqual had put in place a system forarriving at grades that was believed to be fair and robust. 'It became clear,however, that there were far too many inconsistent and unfair outcomes for Aand AS-level students, and that it was not reasonable to expect these to bedealt with even through a boosted and enhanced appeals process.'
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson apologises to school pupils in England who had their A-level grades unfairly downgraded. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is doorstepped as he arrives for work following the sacking of chief education civil servant, Jonathan Slater. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Education Secretary, Kate Green, has said although schools and universities have put in place measures to protect children, the government needs to ‘step up to the plate’ and test more. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Helen Whately has urged students to have a ‘rich experience’ as rumours that students will be told not to return home for Christmas continue. The care minister added that no one is saying they will be asked to remain at university, however to follow the guidance if there were to be a coronavirus outbreak. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden says students should pay fulluniversity fees, despite many being in lockdown and uncertain whether theywill be allowed to return home for Christmas, while shadow justice secretaryDavid Lammy says they have been "done over".
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
Boris Johnson showed off his woodworking and bricklaying skills while visiting the Construction Centre at Exeter College. The Prime Minister described his performance on a previous woodworking course as "hopeless." Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A mountain ambulance service in England is testing an “Iron Man” jest suit to make it easier and faster for its paramedics to reach walkers in distress.
The Great North Air Ambulance Service teamed up with jet suit makers Gravity Industries and carried out the first test flight in the vast Lake District National Park.
Gravity Industries’ founder and test pilot Richard Browning flew from the bottom of a valley to a simulated casualty site located on a peak.
While walking to the site would have taken 25 minutes, Gravity Industries says the task was completed in about 90 seconds.
It is hoped the collaboration will lead to the world’s first jet suit paramedic. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he’s “as fit as a butcher's dog” after being questioned about his health after suffering with coronavirus. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn