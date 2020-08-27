Global  
 

Williamson addresses students' Christmas worries

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Williamson addresses students' Christmas worries

Williamson addresses students' Christmas worries

Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, has addressed rumours that students won't be allowed to return home for Christmas with their loved ones.

He said the government and universities are working together to ensure any student who wants to return home, can.

Report by Browna.

