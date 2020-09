Some Things You Won't Be Able to Do On Cruises Post Covid-19 Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:08s - Published 7 minutes ago Some Things You Won't Be Able to Do On Cruises Post Covid-19 After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a no sail order, a 14-day quarantine of thousands of people and harrowing stories of cruise ship workers confined to their tiny living quarters for months, some smaller cruise lines are starting to sail again. Buzz 60’s Chandra Lanier 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this