Baloch activist raises issue at UN, says 'Balochistan facing pandemic of impunity'

While speaking at the 45th session of the Human Rights Council, Baloch activist and President of Baloch Voice Association, Munir Mengal urged the UN working body on enforced disappearances to take appropriate actions to ensure stringent action against Pakistan for the safe recovery of Baloch missing persons.

Mengal said, "My NGO brings the attention of this council and UN bodies for application of adopted mechanisms for the recovery of victims of enforced disappearances in Pakistan.The cases of Baloch Missing persons registered with UN working body on enforced disappearances yet the their family members have not heard any information neither from the Pakistani state nor from this august UN body.

The situation has already worsen, I present some cases, just take the case of Rashid Hussain Brohi who was taken under detention by the UAE agencies having all the evidences and he was also documented by UN Working Group on Enforced Disappearances, who later on was handed over to Pakistan secretly and illegally." "In June 2019, Pakistani agencies and media claimed that Rashid Hussain is under custody of Pakistan.

Since then no information about his fate and nor he has been presented to any court of justice.

Similarly, Zahid Kurd Baloch, a student leader was whisked away by Pakistani uniformed security forces from Balochistan University in front of many witnesses on March 18, 2014 since then no information about him.

On June 28, 2009, Dr Deen Mohd was taken from Government Hospital premises till date no information about him," the activist added.

"The number of victims is in thousands which include Baloch political and human rights activists, students, females, kids, infants and the practice of disappearing is going on daily basis.

The silence of judiciary and lack of interest from UN bodies has accelerated the culture of disappearing with impunity.

Baloch kids have grown up in protest camps asking for recovery of their family members.

Balochistan is facing a pandemic of impunity and abuse of rights.

I urge UN Working Body on enforced disappearances to take appropriate and effective measure against Pakistan for safe recovery of Baloch missing persons," Munir Mengal further stated.