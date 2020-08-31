Baloch activist raises issue at UN, says 'Balochistan facing pandemic of impunity'
While speaking at the 45th session of the Human Rights Council, Baloch activist and President of Baloch Voice Association, Munir Mengal urged the UN working body on enforced disappearances to take appropriate actions to ensure stringent action against Pakistan for the safe recovery of Baloch missing persons.
Mengal said, "My NGO brings the attention of this council and UN bodies for application of adopted mechanisms for the recovery of victims of enforced disappearances in Pakistan.The cases of Baloch Missing persons registered with UN working body on enforced disappearances yet the their family members have not heard any information neither from the Pakistani state nor from this august UN body.
The situation has already worsen, I present some cases, just take the case of Rashid Hussain Brohi who was taken under detention by the UAE agencies having all the evidences and he was also documented by UN Working Group on Enforced Disappearances, who later on was handed over to Pakistan secretly and illegally." "In June 2019, Pakistani agencies and media claimed that Rashid Hussain is under custody of Pakistan.
Since then no information about his fate and nor he has been presented to any court of justice.
Similarly, Zahid Kurd Baloch, a student leader was whisked away by Pakistani uniformed security forces from Balochistan University in front of many witnesses on March 18, 2014 since then no information about him.
On June 28, 2009, Dr Deen Mohd was taken from Government Hospital premises till date no information about him," the activist added.
"The number of victims is in thousands which include Baloch political and human rights activists, students, females, kids, infants and the practice of disappearing is going on daily basis.
The silence of judiciary and lack of interest from UN bodies has accelerated the culture of disappearing with impunity.
Baloch kids have grown up in protest camps asking for recovery of their family members.
Balochistan is facing a pandemic of impunity and abuse of rights.
I urge UN Working Body on enforced disappearances to take appropriate and effective measure against Pakistan for safe recovery of Baloch missing persons," Munir Mengal further stated.
A Baloch political activist has told the United Nations that Balochistan is suffering a severe humanitarian crisis, having been in the throes of a ruthless genocidal conflict for the past two decades. While making an intervention during the 45th Session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Qambar Malik Baloch said, "The Pakistani army's sponsored death squads are roaming with impunity. A large number of Baloch youth has been the victim of forcible disappearances and extrajudicial killings. Thousands of them have fled to different countries in recent years". A senior member of London-Based Baloch Human Rights Council, Qambar said, "The military establishment of Pakistan and its clandestine agencies are kidnapping, torturing, and murdering activists and human rights defenders to counter the Baloch people's demand to exercise their right to self-determination. The recent killing of a student Hayat Baloch in Turbat testifies to that. He was brutally murdered by the Frontier Corps while his parents were forced to watch his unfortunate fate." He added, considering the gravity of the situation, we request this council to put a resolution in the Council to send a fact-finding mission to Balochistan to investigate the gross violations of human rights and subsequently, make the state military officials accountable for their crimes against humanity in Balochistan."
Supporters of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Europe held protest against Pakistan. Pashtuns protested to condemn gross human rights violations in Pakistan. The protest was organised outside UNHRC headquarters in Geneva. Pashtuns were joined by Sindhis, Baloch and activists from PoK. Protesters jointly raised voice against atrocities by Pakistan Army and spy agencies. Exiled PoK leader, Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmir said, "Democratic forces in Pakistan are victims of state run forces. They are committing enforced disappearances and killings of Pashtuns and others. The situation in PoK and Gilgit Baltistan is very grim, people are put behind the bars for more than 50 years." Human rights activist, Baseer Naveed said, "Sindhis have been struggling for the past many decades. To marginalise Sindhis, people from other parts of Pakistan are settling in Sindh. The trend of enforced disappearances started from Sindh. It has now extended to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa." Pashtuns have been holding massive protests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Protests come as abduction and killing incidents are on the rise in the province.
A rights activist from Pakistan, Anila Gulzar has requested the United Nations to intervene and protect minority rights in Pakistan as they have been facing persecution foe the past seven decades. While making an intervention during the 45th Session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Gulzar said, "Minorities are suffering for the past 73 years in Pakistan. I would like the world to know that a lot of Christians have left Pakistan due to fear of being persecuted by Blasphemy law. They are languishing in Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka."She said, "Every year 1000 minor Christian Hindu and Sikh girls are kidnapped and forcefully converted and married to their kidnappers". A 37 year old Christian man Asif Pervez refused to accept Islam and was arrested in 2013 under Blasphemy law has now sentenced to death. A 14 year old Hindu girl named Mehek Kumari was abducted on her way to school in Jacobabad and forcefully converted to Islam and married to her abductor. Gulzar added, "I request the United Nations Human Rights Council to intervene in this situation. Thousands of Pakistani minority refugees are languishing all over the world. At least they should be settled in Europe and Canada so that their nightmare can be over."
