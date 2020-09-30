Dru Anthrop NBA Finals

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 3 minutes ago

Anthrop and the Los Angeles Lakers will face the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

Time for the prime body and paint sports crunch ..

Wittgren and lindblom are headed to the m-l-b postseason ..

But another local name with ties to purdue is headed to the n-b-a finals ..

That's dru anthrop!

Anthrop pictured far right ..

Anthrop and the los angeles lakers advanced over the weekend after eliminating the denver nuggets in game 5 of the western conference finals.

The central catholic grad and purdue alum is in his first season as head video coordinator for the lakers ..

L-a to battle the miami heat in the finals from the bubble ..

Game 1 is set for wednesday.

Interesting to note ..

Frank vogel and eric spoelstra both started their n-b-a coaching careers as video coordinators ..

Vogel of course the head man of the lakers ..

Spoelstra the head coach of the heat.

Congrats to dru.

That's this week's prime body and paint sports