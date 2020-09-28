Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate

Death toll mounts amid diplomatic efforts to stop violence with France calling for urgent Minsk Group meeting.

COMMENT: The mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh, where deadly new fighting has erupted in recent days between Armenian and Azerbaijani military forces, has..

Republic of Artsakh Disputed territory in the South Caucasus

Civilians are among those killed in three days of fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged an immediate end to the fighting in the region of Nagorny Karabakh in phone calls with the leaders of Armenia and..

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Armenia and Azerbaijan on Tuesday to cease hostilities as clashes continued over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region...

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu announced on Tuesday that Ankara will stand by Azerbaijan in the face of what he described as “Armenian..

Armenia says one of its fighter jets was shot down by Turkey and the pilot killed.

A Turkish F-16 fighter jet shot down an Armenian SU-25 warplane over Armenian territory today, killing the pilot, an Armenian defence ministry spokeswoman said...