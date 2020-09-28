Global  
 

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:52s - Published
Death toll mounts amid diplomatic efforts to stop violence with France calling for urgent Minsk Group meeting.


Armenia Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus

Armenia's defence ministry says warplane shot down by Turkey

 A Turkish F-16 fighter jet shot down an Armenian SU-25 warplane over Armenian territory today, killing the pilot, an Armenian defence ministry spokeswoman said...
WorldNews

Armenia says its fighter jet 'shot down by Turkey'

 Armenia says one of its fighter jets was shot down by Turkey and the pilot killed.
BBC News

‘Support both on and off the battlefield’: Turkey throws weight behind ‘brotherly Azerbaijan,’ in fresh escalation

 Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu announced on Tuesday that Ankara will stand by Azerbaijan in the face of what he described as “Armenian..
WorldNews

Pompeo says violence must stop in Armenian-Azeri conflict

 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Armenia and Azerbaijan on Tuesday to cease hostilities as clashes continued over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region...
WorldNews

Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus

Merkel urges ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Karabakh fighting

 German Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged an immediate end to the fighting in the region of Nagorny Karabakh in phone calls with the leaders of Armenia and..
WorldNews

Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict: Casualties mount in Nagorno-Karabakh

 Civilians are among those killed in three days of fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces.
BBC News

Republic of Artsakh Republic of Artsakh Disputed territory in the South Caucasus

Fears Nagorno-Karabakh conflict a threat to regional stability [Video]

Fears Nagorno-Karabakh conflict a threat to regional stability

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:44Published

A long-unresolved conflict: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan are fighting again

 COMMENT: The mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh, where deadly new fighting has erupted in recent days between Armenian and Azerbaijani military forces, has..
New Zealand Herald

OSCE Minsk Group


Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day

Live coverage of the continuing fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the disputed Caucasus region.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:51Published
Armenia and Azerbaijan Clash over Nagorno-Karabakh [Video]

Armenia and Azerbaijan Clash over Nagorno-Karabakh

Fighting has erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Both countries have released dramatic footage purporting to show violent clashes between..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:29Published
Armenia mobilizes male population, Azeri fighting rages [Video]

Armenia mobilizes male population, Azeri fighting rages

Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh region declared martial law and mobilized male population on Sunday, following military clashes with Azerbaijan.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:48Published