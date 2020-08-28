Opening Bell: Equity indices in the red amid weak global cues

Equity benchmark indices traded higher during early hours on Friday amid mixed cues from their Asian peers. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 136 points or 0.35 per cent at 39,115 while the Nifty 50 moved up by 56 points or 0.48 per cent at 11,576. Except for Nifty FMCG, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty pharma gaining by 3.8 per cent, realty by 0.9 per cent and auto by 0.7 per cent. Among stocks, Dr Reddy's Laboratories jumped by 4.6 per cent to Rs 5,051.20 per share after the company said it has settled its patent litigation with Celgene for the latter's cancer drug capsules. Cipla ticked up by 5.4 per cent and Sun Pharma by 3 per cent while Oberoi Realty advanced by 2.4 per cent. Eicher Motors, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra and Wirpo traded with a positive bias. FMCG stocks fell with Hindustan Uniliver slipping by 1.4 per cent, Nestle India by 0.3 per cent and Britannia by 0.2 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Tuesday with IT and metal stocks gaining some ground. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 62 points or 0.16 per cent at 38,044 while the Nifty 50 gained by 24 points or 0.21 per cent at 11,251. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty IT moving up by 1.7 per cent, metal by 0.8 per cent and auto by 0.6 per cent. But Nifty PSU bank dipped by 1.7 per cent and private bank by 1.1 per cent. Among stocks, Tata Consultancy Services advanced by 2.7 per cent to Rs 2,492.25 per share, Wipro by 1.7 per cent and Infosys by 1.2 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices were on an upswing on September 10 following a spurt in Asian markets with Reliance Industries and banking stocks leading the rally. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 646 points or 1.69 per cent higher at 38,840 while the Nifty 50 gained by 171 points or 1.52 per cent at 11,449. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 2.46 per cent, private bank by 1 per cent and financial service by 0.7 per cent. Among stocks, index heavyweight Reliance Industries hit a record high to Rs 2,314.65 per share, up 7.1 per cent on BSE. At the closing bell, its market capitalisation stood at Rs 14.67 lakh crore (or close to 200 billion dollars).The development came a day after announcing that US technology investor Silver Lake will invest Rs 7,500 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures. Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) closed 1.67 per cent higher at Rs 198.15 per share after the country's biggest lender said it raised Rs 4,000 crore via additional tier one (AT1) bonds. Bharat Petroleum Corporation advanced by 6 per cent, Indian Oil Corporation by 3.8 per cent, Axis Bank by 3.6 per cent, IndusInd Bank by 2.6 per cent and Tata Motors by 2.1 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices traded higher on the first day of September futures and options series with banking and financials contributing significantly to the gains. The BSE S and P Sensex closed 354 points or 0.9 per cent higher at 39,467 while the Nifty 50 gained by 96 points or 0.83 per cent at 11,655. Except for Nifty auto, FMCG and metal, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 4.9 per cent, private bank by 4.5 per cent and financial service by 2.1 per cent. IndusInd Bank jumped by 12 per cent to close at Rs 679.05 per share while Axis Bank moved up by 7.9 per cent, ICICI Bank by 4.4 per cent and Kotak Mahindra Bank by 3.7 per cent.Punjab National Bank was up by 5.6 per cent at Rs 37.30 per share while State Bank of India gained by 4.5 per cent to Rs 225.40. The other major gainers were UPL, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Grasim and Bharti Infratel.However, JSW Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, HDFC Life, Infosys, Dr Reddy's and Hindustan Lever traded with a negative bias. Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed as investors pondered over the US Federal Reserve's new strategy to adopt an average inflation target and restore the United States to full employment in the fight to contain coronavirus pandemic. Japanese shares dropped with the Nikkei down 1.41 per cent as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigned because of a chronic health condition, saying he will stay on until a new leader is appointed.But Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose by 0.56 per cent and South Korea's Kospi ticked up by 0.4 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices traded lower during early hours on Thursday on the back of weak global cues after the US Federal Reserve indicated the interest rate could stay close to zero for years. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was down by 141 points or 0.36 per cent at 39,162 while the Nifty 50 lost by 39 points or 0.34 per cent at 11,565. Except for Nifty IT and pharma, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the negative terrain with Nifty private bank losing by 1 per cent and financial service by 0.9 per cent. Among stocks, ICICI Bank dropped by 1.3 per cent to Rs 369.85 per share while HDFC Bank lowered by 1 per cent. The other major losers were Hindalco, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors.However, HCL Technologies moved up by 2 per cent to Rs 811.20 per share and Tech Mahindra by 1.7 per cent. Dr Reddy's, Hero MotoCorp, Grasim and Asian Paints also traded with a positive bias.
Equity benchmark indices traded firm during early hours on Monday on the back of positive global cues as hopes of a coronavirus vaccine were rekindled after AstraZeneca resumed its phase three trial. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 273 points or 0.7 per cent at 39,127 while the Nifty 50 gained by 69 points or 0.6 per cent at 11,534.Except for Nifty pharma and FMCG. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty IT gaining by 2.2 per cent and realty by 3.1 per cent. Among stocks, HCL Technologies spurted by 6.3 per cent to Rs 765 per share while Tech Mahindra moved up by 2.7 per cent, Tata Consultancy Services by 1.8 per cent, Infosys by 1.7 per cent and Wipro by 1.6 per cent.Realty major DLF ticked up by 2.1 per cent to Rs 157.55 per share while Oberoi Realty advanced by 4 per cent to Rs 392. The others which gained were Tata Motors, Adani Ports and HDFC.However, those which lost were Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti and Bharti Infratel.
Equity benchmark indices climbed up by 1 per cent during early hours on Monday tracking positive trends in Asian markets. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 379 points or 1.01 percent at 37,768 while the Nifty 50 gained by 118 points or 1.06 per cent at 11,168. Except for Nifty IT, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty auto ticking up by 1.8 per cent, private banks by 1.6 per cent and PSU banks by 1.5 per cent. Among stocks, ONGC advanced by 5.3 per cent to Rs 72.60 per share, NTPC by 2.7 per cent, Coal India by 2.5 per cent and Power Grid Corporation by 2.4 per cent. The other prominent gainers were Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Tata Motors and Axis Bank. However, those which lost marginally were Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel, Cipla and Hindustan Lever.
Equity benchmark indices wiped out early gains and closed in the negative terrain on Wednesday after a volatile trading session. At the closing bell, the BSE S-P Sensex was down by 66 points or 0.17 per cent at 37,668 while the Nifty 50 lost by 22 points or 0.2 per cent at 11,132.Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the negative zone with Nifty pharma losing by 1.6 per cent, PSU bank by 1.5 per cent and metal by 0.4 per cent. Among stocks, Bharti Infratel shed 8.2 per cent to close at Rs 165.50 per share while Bharti Airtel lost by 8.1 per cent and wound up the day at Rs 432.50.The other prominent losers were Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Tata Consultancy Services, ONGC and Adani Ports.
Equity benchmark indices traded one per cent higher during early hours on August 31 on positive global cues and steady flow of foreign institutional investor (FII) funds. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex up by 339 points or 0.86 per cent at 39,806 while the Nifty 50 gained by 99 points or 0.85 per cent at 11,746. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 1.5 per cent, private bank by 1.4 per cent and IT 1.1 per cent. But Nifty pharma dipped by 0.5 per cent. Among stocks, Future Retail rose by 20 per cent to Rs 162.30 per share after Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) said it will acquire the company's retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing business for Rs 24,713 crore. Adani Ports ticked up by 4.2 per cent, Bharti Infratel by 4 per cent and Tata Motors by 3.4 per cent. HDFC Bank and Axis Bank rose by 2.1 per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively while Bajaj Finserv gained by 1.6 per cent.However, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and Cipla suffered losses.
Equity benchmark indices traded lower during early hours on September 22 while Asian markets opened weak after the sharp pullback overnight in US stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was down by 301..
Equity benchmark indices witnessed a sharp downswing during the afternoon session on Monday with across-the-board sell-off amid weak global cues. In Asian markets, the sell-off was triggered after the..