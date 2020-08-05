Global  
 

Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Activists seek to remove mosque | Oneindia News

As the dust slowly settles in the decades old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, now some Hindu activists are seeking to reclaim the land at 2 other sites of religious significance - Mathura and Kashi.

Last week, a civil suit was filed in a Mathura court seeking to reclaim the site that was described as the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

