HM Shah distributes electric wheels to Gandhinagar potters via video-conferencing

Watch: INS Viraat’s dismantling process begins in Gujarat’s Alang



The process of dismantling the world’s longest serving aircraft carrier INS Viraat has begun in Alang, Gujarat. INS Viraat was inducted into the Indian Air Force in 1987 and decommissioned in 2017. In July 2019, the Centre had informed Parliament of the decision to scrap INS Viraat. The decision was taken after the vessel could not be handed over to any state government because of lack of ‘self-sustaining financially complete’ proposal to preserve the vessel. This Centaur-class aircraft carrier of Indian Navy remained in service for three decades and holds the Guinness record for the world’s longest-serving warship. INS Viraat has served in several military operations like the Operation Jupiter, Operation Parakram and Operation Vijay. Capabilities of this mighty ship included maritime and land-based missions as well as engagements in anti-submarine warfare. Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya bid final farewell to the aircraft carrier and said that around 40% of the global ships numbering about 280 are recycled annually at Alang. Watch the full video for all the details.

