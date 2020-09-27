Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

HM Shah distributes electric wheels to Gandhinagar potters via video-conferencing

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:20s - Published
HM Shah distributes electric wheels to Gandhinagar potters via video-conferencing

HM Shah distributes electric wheels to Gandhinagar potters via video-conferencing

Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributed electric pottery wheels via video conferencing on September 30.

He distributed the pottery wheels among 200 potters across 20 villages of his Lok Sabha constituency Gandhinagar in Gujarat.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gandhinagar (Lok Sabha constituency) Lok Sabha Constituency in Gujarat


Amit Shah Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)

'His saga of valor will continue to inspire': PM Modi, Amit Shah remember Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to his Twitter account to remember 'the brave son of Mother India'.
DNA

Gujarat Gujarat State in western India

Watch: INS Viraat’s dismantling process begins in Gujarat’s Alang [Video]

Watch: INS Viraat’s dismantling process begins in Gujarat’s Alang

The process of dismantling the world’s longest serving aircraft carrier INS Viraat has begun in Alang, Gujarat. INS Viraat was inducted into the Indian Air Force in 1987 and decommissioned in 2017. In July 2019, the Centre had informed Parliament of the decision to scrap INS Viraat. The decision was taken after the vessel could not be handed over to any state government because of lack of ‘self-sustaining financially complete’ proposal to preserve the vessel. This Centaur-class aircraft carrier of Indian Navy remained in service for three decades and holds the Guinness record for the world’s longest-serving warship. INS Viraat has served in several military operations like the Operation Jupiter, Operation Parakram and Operation Vijay. Capabilities of this mighty ship included maritime and land-based missions as well as engagements in anti-submarine warfare. Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya bid final farewell to the aircraft carrier and said that around 40% of the global ships numbering about 280 are recycled annually at Alang. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:11Published

By-election in 56 assembly seats across country on November 3, includes 28 from Madhya Pradesh

 By-elections on 56 assembly constituency across states include 28 from Madhya Pradesh, eight from Gujarat, seven from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Jharkhand,..
DNA

Tweets about this

Ghanshy97829957

Ghanshyam Gupta RT @ANI: Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributes electric pottery wheels among 200 potters across 20 villages of his Lok Sabha con… 3 minutes ago

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia HM Shah distributes electric wheels to Gandhinagar potters via video-conferencing https://t.co/XBmVcHilCg #AmitShah #Gujarat 51 minutes ago

BromideEnterta1

Bromide Entertainment RT @OpinionExpress: #AmitShah: Union HM Amit Shah distributes electric pottery wheels among 200 potters across 20 villages of his Lok Sabha… 2 hours ago