Hathras victim’s kin say cops ‘forcibly’ cremated her body; protests break out

A day after a 19-year-old gangrape victim passed away in a Delhi hospital, massive protests have broken out in Hathras.

The victim’s family members have alleged that the Uttar Pradesh police cremated her body forcefully in the middle of the night.

The District Magistrate of Hathras however refuted the allegations and said that they had taken permission from the victim’s family members for the cremation.

Protests broke out in the area with UP police facing fire the alleged forcible cremation.

The woman was raped in a village in Hathras by four men on September 14.

After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.

The victim’s family has demanded that a judicial trial be held in the case as they do not have faith in the Uttar Pradesh police.

The family members of the victim also demanded those guilty should be hanged and sought security for the family members.

Watch the full video for all the details on the Hathras shocker.