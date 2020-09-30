Global  
 

Hathras victim’s kin say cops ‘forcibly’ cremated her body; protests break out

Hathras victim's kin say cops 'forcibly' cremated her body; protests break out

A day after a 19-year-old gangrape victim passed away in a Delhi hospital, massive protests have broken out in Hathras.

The victim’s family members have alleged that the Uttar Pradesh police cremated her body forcefully in the middle of the night.

The District Magistrate of Hathras however refuted the allegations and said that they had taken permission from the victim’s family members for the cremation.

Protests broke out in the area with UP police facing fire the alleged forcible cremation.

The woman was raped in a village in Hathras by four men on September 14.

After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.

The victim’s family has demanded that a judicial trial be held in the case as they do not have faith in the Uttar Pradesh police.

The family members of the victim also demanded those guilty should be hanged and sought security for the family members.

Watch the full video for all the details on the Hathras shocker.


Judo guru shows 10 self-defence tricks for girls to fight off miscreants [Video]

Judo guru shows 10 self-defence tricks for girls to fight off miscreants

In the wake of Hathras rape case that has left the country in jitters, Judo Association CEO and IBPJA founder Munawar Anzar shows how a woman can make the best use of simple items like a pen or a hair clip or simply their hands and heels to fight off potential rapists and miscreants on the road.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:10Published
Protest erupts in Hathras over gang-rape [Video]

Protest erupts in Hathras over gang-rape

People took to streets to hold protest against recent gang-rape of 19-year-old girl in Hathras. Protesters also raised slogans against Police and local administration. Rape victim succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment in Delhi on September 29.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:00Published

Indian Coast Guard commissions ship 'Kanaklata Barua' [Video]

Indian Coast Guard commissions ship 'Kanaklata Barua'

The commissioning ceremony of ship Kanaklata Barua was held on Sep 30 at Coast Guard headquarters in Delhi. Director General of Indian Coast Guard, Krishnaswamy Natarajan and others officials attended the event. ICG DG said, "It is my honour as Director General of Indian Coast Guard to welcome this gathering to commission Indian Coast Guard ship Kanaklata Barua. Indian Coast Guard being largest in South-Asian region deals with dynamic situation and is vital in protecting wide-ranging multi-interest of nation. Even amid pandemic, maritime security continues to be challenging task."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published
Javadekar releases compendium on PSE contribution amidst COVID pandemic [Video]

Javadekar releases compendium on PSE contribution amidst COVID pandemic

Union Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Minister Prakash Javadekar released a compendium 'Building Self Reliant, Resurgent, Resilient India' on public sector enterprises contribution amidst the ongoing pandemic on September 30 in Delhi. Union Minister of State of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Arjun Ram Meghwal was also present at the event.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:33Published

Hathras rape case: 'Allegations of victim's funeral without family's consent wrong,' says DM [Video]

Hathras rape case: 'Allegations of victim's funeral without family's consent wrong,' says DM

Hathras DM, Praveen Kumar Laxkar denied allegations that funeral of the 19-year-old gang-rape victim was conducted without family's consent on Sep 30. DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar said, "The allegations that funeral was conducted without family's consent are wrong. The father and brother gave their consent to conduct funeral at night. The family members were also present at funeral. Vehicle carrying victim's body was present at village from 12:45 to 2:30 am." Earlier, family claimed that UP police allegedly performed funeral of the victim without their consent at wee hours of Sep 30. CM Yogi Adityanath also ordered to form an SIT to investigate in the case and the team will submit a report within 7 days. The 19-year-old girl was gang-raped by four men on September 14 in Hathras when she went to gather fodder for her cattle. She succumbed to her injuries on morning of September 29 at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published
Hathras rape case: 'Police forced us to take body to cremation ground', alleges victim's brother [Video]

Hathras rape case: 'Police forced us to take body to cremation ground', alleges victim's brother

In a tragic turn in Hathras rape case, UP police allegedly performed funeral of the victim without consent of the family at wee hours of Sep 30. When asked if family had given consent for funeral, victim's brother said, "No, Police did it on their own. We are scared of the police. Police forced us to take the body to cremation ground. We had said we'll do it in morning. We demand from state government that this matter be investigated and the culprits be hanged. We also want security. The administration is putting us under a lot of pressure. We don't trust the local Police, there should be judicial investigation." The interview of the victim's brother was taken after funeral around 4 am on Sep 30. The 19-year-old girl was gang-raped by four men on September 14 in Hathras when she went to gather fodder for her cattle. She succumbed to her injuries on morning of September 29 at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published

