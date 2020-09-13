Agra farmers support new farm laws, say 'those opposing are doing wrong'

New agriculture reforms are being praised by farmers from parts the country.

Farmers in Agra were hopeful that agriculture reforms will be beneficial for them.

One of the farmers said, "This bill is advantageous for farmers.

There will be no difficulty to farmers to bring their grains in mandi and there will be no mediator or black market.

We are in full support of the law.

Those who are opposing are doing wrong.

This is good for farmers." Another farmer said, "Farmer bill is good for us and is beneficial.

We are supporting it today and will continue to do so in future also.

Opposition is making chaos for no purpose.

We are free to go to mandi now." New agriculture bills received President's assent on Sep 27.