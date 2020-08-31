Meet The 2020 Fat Bear Week Contenders

Meet the contenders for 2020 Fat Bear Week.

Katmai National Park, in Southern Alaska, holds an annual competition to see which of their wild bears has gained the most weight in preparation for winter.

The first official day of online voting began 30 Sep & the winner will be picked on Tuesday, 6 Oct.

A Katmai National Park spokesperson explains: “These brown bears’ power of packing on the pounds gets them through the winter and able to live to compete another year.

Fat bears = healthy bears.”