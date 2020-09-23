US Presidential Election 2020: Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump lock horns|Oneindia

Global  
 

35 days before the most tense US election in the recent history, US President Donald Trump and Democrat nominee Joe Biden locked horns on first of three presidential television debates moderated by Chris Wallace of Fox News.

There was no handshake as the two men took the stage due to Covid-19 restrictions.

President Trump got through the entirety of the first general election debate without telling the American people what he would do in a second term.

The 90-minute debate saw tense clashes between both candidates on key subjects like the coronavirus pandemic, race tensions, climate change and the economy.

