School Therapy Dogs (9-29-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 1 week ago

The st.

Joseph school getting a helping hand from two new staff members... but as kq2's chris roush explains... these two new volunteers aren't your typical teachers... <<many consider four-legged companions to be some of the best friendships they'll ever have...but for these two pups, there not just friendly... they're theraputic...(nat sound: child reading to dog) (sot, julie dillon, behavior interventionist at coleman: "i'm mo's mom.

In the morning, we greet the bus and its 'hi mo, not hi mrs. dillon.")mo... (nat sound: get it mo)and hope...(nat sound: reading book)two new therapy dogs to the st.

Joseph school made possible in part by three st.

Joseph rotary clubs...(nat sound: clapping)(sot, donald gladhart: "in several schools, we've set up recovery rooms and trained teachers and trained people without the system on the importance of trauma and help these children that are faced with this due to their home life and other circumstances.")according to date from the national survey of children's heatlh...nearly 35 millions kids have experienced at least one type of serious childhoos trauma... so the rotary clubs grants go toward programs to focus on trauma and also bark... behavior animals rescuing kids therapy dogs, the new program at mark twain and coleman elementary...(sot, jean west: "we recognize that our kids come to school with a lot of baggage on their backs and that we have to meet their needs in new and improved ways.

We have to do our best as a school district and this is one of the interventions that has made a huge difference.")and district officials already seeing a change in demeanor in students after just a few short months of working with the loveable pets...(sot, julie dillon: "to have her with me is just another tool to help me deescalate a student having a hard time with anger or another student suffering from some kind of trauma.")(sot, jean west: "we know how people respond to pets and these dogs are specially trained to help kids to be able to regulate their emotions.")>> the money for the dogs is just a part of a nearly $43,000 grant the rotary clubs are giving the district for its trauman-related