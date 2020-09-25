Selena Gomez designed vote merch

Selena Gomez has teamed up with Dover Street Market to release a clothing range that encourages people to vote in the upcoming US Presidential Election this November.



Related videos from verified sources BLACKPINK drop debut album



BLACKPINK have released their hotly-anticipated debut album, 'The Album', which features their "dream" collaborations with Cardi B and Selena Gomez. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:10 Published 3 days ago Why Did Demi Lovato Ended Her Engagement With Max Ehrich?



Demi Lovato has ended her whirlwind romance with Max Ehrich. She has called off her engagement and ending their relationship of just six months. Elle and E! got dished on what happened. Apparently,.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:48 Published 1 week ago Selena Gomez proudly reveals transplant scar in swimsuit shot



Selena Gomez has posed in a swimsuit to prove she feels "more confident than ever" about showing off her kidney transplant scar. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 1 week ago