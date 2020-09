Trump and Joe Biden were asked about their thoughts on climate change.



Related videos from verified sources US Presidential Election 2020: Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump lock horns|Oneindia



35 days before the most tense US election in the recent history, US President Donald Trump and Democrat nominee Joe Biden locked horns on first of three presidential television debates moderated by.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:15 Published 2 hours ago Wildfires rampage through California wine country



Eyewitness video shows destroyed homes and burning forests left by wildfires in California's wine country. They have spread across more than 42,000 acres (16,990 hectares) in Napa and Sonoma counties,.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:59 Published 6 hours ago Candidates Asked About Climate Change And California Wildfires



President Donald Trump pointed to forest management rather than climate change as a main cause for growing fires. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:39 Published 9 hours ago