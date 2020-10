'Alli has risen to the challenge' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:40s - Published 1 day ago 'Alli has risen to the challenge' Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol says Dele Alli could be in Tottenham's starting line-up for Thursday's Europa League play-off after boss Jose Mourinho praised the player. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this