Mega Millions winning numbers for September 25th, 2020



Here are the winning numbers for the Mega Millions draw for September 25th. All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. Credit: WXXV Published 5 days ago

NASA Astronaut, Texas Resident Kate Rubins To Cast Ballot From Space



NASA astronaut and Houston-area resident Kate Rubins said Friday that she plans to cast her next vote from space, which is allowed under Texas law. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:36 Published 5 days ago