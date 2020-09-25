Jim Cramer Discusses Disney's Layoffs

Jim Cramer Says Prepare for a Volatile OctoberJim Cramer weighs in on the markets and why he expects the first few months of October to have more trick than treat.
Jim Cramer Welcomes 'Moronic Selling' of Costco StockCostco is headed lower after earnings. Here's why Jim Cramer is laughing at the Wall Street institutions selling the stock.
Why Jim Cramer Is Putting Money to Work in Markets FridayAs markets point higher as of early trading Friday, Jim Cramer breaks down why his Action Alerts PLUS charitable portfolio is doing some buying September 25.