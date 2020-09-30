Hamilton Co. ending business restrictions

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 5 minutes ago

On tuesday, governor bill lee announced the first steps from the "tennessee pledge" meaning tennessee is ending all statewide coronavirus restrictions on businesses and gatherings but also extending its state of emergency over the pandemic.

News 12's joeli poole joins us live to explain..... morning kay, businesses in 89 of tennessee's 95 counties will now see all of the covid-19 restrictions removed but governor lee is still encouraging business owners to practice social distancing and cdc guidelines.

Lee is also removing size restrictions on gatherings.

The governor's executive order applies to most of our area, with applies to most of our area, with the exception of hamilton county, which has its own health department.

Governor lee says the tennessee pledge plan for safe economic recovery is supported by data showing tennessee's curve of novel coronavirus infections hitting a plateau.

"we continue to encourage the fundamentals of staying home when you are sick, taking a test whenever you can, wearing a mask, and washing your hands.we are 6 months into this "we continue to encourage the fundamentals of staying home when you are sick, taking a test whenever you can, wearing a mask, and washing your hands.we are 6 months into this pandemic and tennesseans know how to assess risks.

They know how to operate safely and i have every confidence knowing they will do so."

We are waiting to hear back from the hamilton county health department for their next steps.

Live in chattanooga, joeil poole, news 12 now.

