Wabash Valley Reacts to First Presidential Debate

A lot of people are voicing concern..

And even frustration today after the presidential debate.

Trump: "who is on your list, joe?

Who is on your list?"

(crosstalk) chris wallace: "we have ended the segment."

The presidential debate commission says it will make changes to the structure and format of the next debates.

News 10's dominic miranda got some reaction from around the wabash valley.

He joins us now in studio with more on what they expect heading into the next debates.

Many around the country from both sides of the aisle were left speechless after last night's first presidential debate.

As you can see.... many took to social media in response to what happened last night..

Many expressed their thoughts on the debate on w-t-h-i's social media pages.

Two wabash valley residents i spoke with today expressed their reactions to what transpired....and what they expect moving forward.

Tuesday night's presidential debate was......interesting.

Nat soun} "i'm not here to call out his lies...everybody knows he's a liar."

"people understand joe.

47 years you've done nothing."

'would you shut up man?"

Albeit entertaining.... indiana state political science professor matthew bergbower says the debate lacked substance.

He says it featured interruptions and bickering...and issues were mostly sidetracked because of it all.

He and rose-hulman student lucus bendzsa shared their reactions to the debate with me.

"so the rules that were presented before the candidates just didn't work last night so they are looking at how they can make it better for the next two.

So this a crazy scenario but it's almost like you have to put them in a glass booth."

"what do you expect from a businessman from new york.

This is how they operate in manhattan all the time.

This is a standard, run of the mill day in manhattan.

Then you have joe biden who is a career politician whos been in office for 47 years.

He's used to dealing with people like trump all the time."

Bendzsa and bergbower agree that tuesday's night debate didn't sway anybody one way or the other.

They did share their perspectives on what voters should look for moving forward.

"i want to be educated.

I'm all about substance.

I'm all about policy.

I'm not looking for the 8 second soundbite.

I'm not looking for something to be put on a t-shirt.

I'm not looking for the catchphrases.

"i think, as a voter, the most important thing is to look at the policies.

You know look past all the charades.

I'm looking forward to it.

It's good tv.

Grab some popcorn."

Everybody has a different opinion about what went down last night..

But one thing is for sure.

It should be very interesting in the 2 remaining presidential debates no matter who you are.

