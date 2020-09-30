Managers Striving To Be Best Can Learn From This NBA Coach

The NBA's Miami Heat is a top performer, and according to Business Insider, much of its success comes down to stellar management practices.

Coach Eric Spoelstra focuses on tactics, not rigidity.

He adjusts players' rotation and defensive formats depending on the opposition and game situation.

The lesson for managers?

Don't stick to principles; commit to winning.

Adjust along the way.

From sharpshooter Duncan Robinson to rookie Tyler Herro, Spoelstra has a keen eye for raw, hungry, diamond-in-the-rough talent, and takes a chance on them.

Recruiters in business should do the same: spot the talent in your organization and in the stack of resumes, and act on it.

Finally, Spoelstra is ruthless about performance, but kind to players.

The lesson?

Show no mercy towards 'less-than' efforts, show no malice towards workers.