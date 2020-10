Palm Beach County voter learns ballot sent to wrong address Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:39s - Published 1 day ago Palm Beach County voter learns ballot sent to wrong address A voter in southern Palm Beach County said his ballot never made it to his mailbox. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THEY CAN TRACK THE BALLOTS -AND CORRECT THOSE MISTAKES.WPTV NEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S MATTSCZESNY SHOWS YOU HOW YOU CAKEEP TRACK OF YOUR BALLOT...<< 114400“WHEN I GOT OFF THEPHONE I WAS SO UPSET I DECIDEDTO CALL YOU GUYS” PETERCUTLER WANTED TO KNOW WHY HISMAIL- IN BALLOT ENDED UPSOMEWHERE ELSE IN SOMEONEELSEWEST BOCA CONDOÃ114303“IASKED HIM, HE SAID NO ONE CANCHANGE YOUR ADDRESS UNLESS YOUDID IT AND I SAID WELL IDIDNWAS RIGHTÃHIS BALLOT ENDEDUP GOING TO ANOTHER MAN ALSONAMED PETER CUTLERÃ135308“SO THAT BALLOT WONCOUNTED, AND MR. CUTLER ISGETTING A NEW ONE” SUPERVISOROF ELECTIONS WENDY SARTORYLINK SAYS EACH BALLOT HAS ASPECIFIC BARCODE THAT CAN BEFLAGGED IF SOMETHING ISNRIGHTÃTHIS ALL COMES AT ATIME WHEN VOTERS ARE RETURNNMAIL IN BALLOTS IN NUMBERS NOTSEEN BEFORE AND BALLOTSTHEMSELVES ARE BEINGQUESTIONED BY THE PRESIDENT -IN FLORIDAÃTHE PALM BEACHCOUNTY SUPERVISOR SAYS IF YOUREQUEST A MAIL IN BALLOTS &YOU CAN TRACK YOUR BALLOT ONTHE S-O-ETHE MY STATUS TAB. 140600“IFYOU HAVE A REQUEST ON FILE ITWILL SHOW YOU HAVE REQUESTEDIT THEN IT WILL TELL YOU WHATDAY WE SENT IT AND THEN ONCEYOU SEND IT BACK IT WILL SAYRECEIVED” THAT WEBSITE WILLALSO INFORM VOTERS IF THERE ISSOMETHING WRONG WITH THEBALLOTÃSUCH AS AN IMPROPERSIGNATUREÃTHE DEADLINE TOREQUEST A MAIL IN BALLOT ISOCTOBER 24TH. IN WPB, MS, WPTVNC 5





