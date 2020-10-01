Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The path to ending systemic racism in the US | Dr. Phillip Atiba Goff, Rashad Robinson, Dr. Bernice King, Anthony D. Romero

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 06:31s - Published
The path to ending systemic racism in the US | Dr. Phillip Atiba Goff, Rashad Robinson, Dr. Bernice King, Anthony D. Romero

The path to ending systemic racism in the US | Dr. Phillip Atiba Goff, Rashad Robinson, Dr. Bernice King, Anthony D. Romero

In a time of mourning and anger over the ongoing violence inflicted on Black communities by police in the US and the lack of accountability from national leadership, what is the path forward?

Sharing urgent insights into this historic moment, Dr. Phillip Atiba Goff, Rashad Robinson, Dr. Bernice King and Anthony D.

Romero discuss dismantling the systems of oppression and racism responsible for tragedies like the murders of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and far too many others -- and explore how the US can start to live up to its ideals.

(This discussion, hosted by head of TED Chris Anderson and current affairs curator Whitney Pennington Rodgers, was recorded on June 3, 2020.)


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

The bill has come due for the US's history of racism | Dr. Phillip Atiba Goff [Video]

The bill has come due for the US's history of racism | Dr. Phillip Atiba Goff

The bill has come due for the unpaid debts the United States owes its Black residents, says Dr. Phillip Atiba Goff, CEO of the Center for Policing Equity (CPE). But we're not going to get to where we..

Credit: TED     Duration: 06:35Published
How to channel your presence and energy into ending injustice | Rashad Robinson [Video]

How to channel your presence and energy into ending injustice | Rashad Robinson

The presence and visibility of a movement can often lead us to believe that progress is inevitable. But building power and changing the system requires more than conversations and retweets, says Rashad..

Credit: TED     Duration: 08:29Published
The US needs a radical revolution of values | Dr. Bernice King [Video]

The US needs a radical revolution of values | Dr. Bernice King

To cultivate a society grounded in equity and love, we must uproot systems of oppression and violence towards Black communities, says Dr. Bernice Albertine King, community builder and daughter of Dr...

Credit: TED     Duration: 07:27Published