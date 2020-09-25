Global  
 

5-year-old boy honors legendary Lakers broadcaster Chick Hearn during Game 1 of NBA Finals

The Los Angeles Lakers dominated the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on September 30, winning the game 116-98.

A five-year-old Lakers fan in Los Angeles channeled the iconic and late-Lakers voice Chick Hearn by reciting the trademark phrase of the of Hall of Fame broadcaster.

Hearn's classic line went as followed once he felt the Lakers had the game in the bank.

"The game's in the refrigerator, the door's closed, the light's out, the eggs are cooling, the butter's getting hard and the jello's jiggling." The boy recited it word for word with style and panache.

Hearn was a broadcaster for 42 years and even had a stretch of broadcasting 3,338 consecutive Lakers games.

Hearn has a statue outside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles and the street in front of the stadium -- Chick Hearn Court -- is named after him.

Hearn passed away in 2002 at the age of 85.




