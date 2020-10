Hong Kong Chief Executive on Thursday (October 1) described foreign sanctions imposed against Hong Kong government officials as "brutal" while defending the need to continue implementing a contentious national security law in the Chinese financial capital.

Vatican denies Pompeo audience with Pope U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed what he called China's "repressive" regime on Wednesday, as Vatican officials accuse him of trying to drag the Catholic Church into the U.S. presidential election. Caroline Malone reports.

The families of 12 activists captured by China in August demand their swift return.

Hong Kong marks China's National Day with flag raising Hong Kong on Thursday (October 1) marked the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China with a flag raising ceremony and a reception hosted by Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

