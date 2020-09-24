EU taking legal action against UK

It was a scuffle: MP ADGP on viral video showing him thrashing his wife



Madhya Pradesh's Additional Director General of Police, Purushottam Sharma, on September 28 reacted on the viral video in which he was seen thrashing his wife at his residence in Bhopal. He said that.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:23 Published 3 days ago

Any action by Pakistan to alter status of Gilgit-Baltistan has no legal basis: MEA



Ministry of External Affairs on September 24 held a press brief in Delhi. MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on reports about Pakistan's announcement to hold elections in Gilgit Baltistan. He.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:52 Published 1 week ago