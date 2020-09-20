How Singapore is farming in the sky | World Vegetarian Day | Oneindia News

In a space starved country full of high rises how do you grow more foods locally?

By rooftop farming.

Singapore is doing just that.

It has a growing number of roof top farms now atop malls, other commercial buildings and even unusual places like former prison, in shipping containers, and on high-rise apartment balconies.

#WorldVegetarianDay #RoofopFarming #UrbanFarming