Jennifer Lopez set to receive People's Icon Award
Jennifer Lopez is set to receive the People's Icon Award at November's E!
People's Choice Awards.
GoFarther Jennifer Lopez Will Receive a Major Honor at the E! People’s Choice Awards https://t.co/Xx2G99RcK6 2 minutes ago
Maria-Maraki RT @THR: #PCAs: Jennifer Lopez to receive Icon Award at 'E! People’s Choice Awards' https://t.co/kr9zP0bi6V https://t.co/R9m4ruJOL4 58 minutes ago
Maria-Maraki RT @billboard: .@JLo will receive a major honor at the E! People’s Choice Awards. 🏆 https://t.co/N1pa9Ko1PQ 58 minutes ago
Moo! Jennifer Lopez to Receive 2020 People’s Icon Award https://t.co/98EjYKVBtf via @Yahoo 1 hour ago
Life of Women RT @enews: Jennifer Lopez to Receive the People's Icon Award at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards https://t.co/aBggcfvNgs 1 hour ago
E! News Jennifer Lopez to Receive the People's Icon Award at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards https://t.co/aBggcfvNgs 2 hours ago
Chloé ❤ RT @eentertainment: Jenny from the Block never fails to amaze us. 💜✨ @JLo is The People's Icon of 2020! @peopleschoice #PCAs https://t.co/I… 2 hours ago
Stream #PaTiLonley! RT @Variety: Jennifer Lopez to Receive People’s Icon Award at E! People’s Choice Awards (TV News Roundup) https://t.co/xD3G9A0NP9 2 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez named 2020 People's Choice Awards IconJennifer Lopez is to be hailed an Icon at the 2020 People's Choice Awards.
First Stream (09/25/20): New Music From Travis Scott, Jennifer Lopez, Zayn Malik and Maluma | BillboardFirst Stream (09/25/20): New Music From Travis Scott, Jennifer Lopez, Zayn Malik and Maluma | Billboard
Jennifer Lopez & Maluma Drop Fiery Two-Part Video ‘Pa’ Ti’ & ‘Lonely’ | Billboard NewsJennifer Lopez and Maluma have officially dropped their collaboration, blessing fans with a two-part music video out Thursday (Sept. 24).