Delhi Covid update: Latest sero survey results & unlock guidelines

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the latest serosurvey results show that 25.1% of people have tested positive.

The health minister also revealed district-wise results for serosurvey in Delhi.

DDMA issued an order for the status quo for all activities permitted in the national capital region.

The number of weekly markets allowed per day per zone has also increased.

