Delhi Covid update: Latest sero survey results & unlock guidelines

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been hospitalised on Wednesday. Sisodia had tested positive for novel coronavirus on September 14. The 48-year-old AAP leader has been admitted to state-run LNJP Hospital. Sisodia was being treated for the viral contagion in home isolation. After testing positive, the Delhi deputy CM had confirmed on Twitter. Sisodia was rushed to hospital following complaints of low oxygen levels and fever. The deputy CM of the national capital has been kept under observation. Sisodia is the second minister in the Delhi govt to have tested positive. Earlier, Delhi's health minister Satyendra Jain had tested positive for Covid-19.
As the national capital's Covid-19 case tally crossed the 2.53 lakh-mark, Delhi's health minister briefed the media about the situation regarding hospital beds. Satyendar Jain revealed that Delhi currently has a little over 15,800 hospital beds, of which 7,051 are occupied. This means that around 55% of Delhi's hospital beds are still unoccupied. However, Jain clarified that some private hospitals are facing issues regarding beds, especially in the intensive care unit (ICU). Commenting on the Covid statistics, he said that Delhi's daily positivity ratio was at 7%, according to the 7 days' moving average. This was lower than the 8.5-9% which was being seen recently. Jain said that there seemed to be a plateauing in cases in the capital. Watch the full video for more.
Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police while they were on their wayto Hathras. The duo wanted to meet the family members of the gangrape victim who died in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday. Images showed Rahul Gandhi being physically restrained by cops during his march. The Congress leader was then arrested by the cops who cited that section 144 had been imposed in Hathras and no public assembly could be allowed. While Rahul Gandhi was seen telling the cops that he would go alone and there was no question of a public assembly, the cops did not allow him to proceed. Priyanka Gandhi lashed out at the Yogi government saying that those who present themselves as guardians of Hinduism had denied a father the right to cremate his own daughter. The opposition has been gunning for the Yogi Adityanath government over the rape case and reports of police forcing the family members to cremate the victim in the wee hours despite protests from the family. Watch the full video for all the details.
Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Balram Bhargava on September 29 said that 5-T strategy (Test, Track, Trace, Treat and Technology is to adhered to contain spread of COVID-19. "Since..
Indian Council of Medical Research second Sero Survey report revealed that considerable population still vulnerable to COVID-19, said Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on September 29. "ICMR's..