As they sit down for talks, here is what has been said so far.

European leaders are gathering in Brussels to discuss pressing foreign affairs issues.

EU summit: European leaders remain divided over Turkey and Belarus sanctions

Brussels was 'naive in the past' over rule of law breaches, admits EU's Vera Jourova Vera Jourova was speaking as the EU published its first-ever report on democratic values in the 27-country bloc.

What to expect from the EU's special summit on foreign affairs Here's a look at the big foreign policy issues EU leaders are set to tackle as they sit down for talks in Brussels.

Brussels begins legal proceedings over Johnson’s Brexit Bill The European Commission has started infringement procedures with BorisJohnson’s Government over the controversial UK Internal Market Bill, Ursulavon der Leyen said.

Czech PM Andrej Babis called on the EU leadership to discuss the European Union’s lack of cooperation on the coronavirus issue, after his country faced a..

Hayat Tahir Sham (HTS), formerly known as Jibhat al Nusra, the Al Qaeda affiliate in Syria, began demanding the evacuation of civilians in Agrabat in the Idlib..

Turkish law tightening rules on social media comes into effect Critics say the restrictions are a part of a government crackdown on freedom of expression.

EU leaders are meeting as member Greece is locked in a row with Turkey over energy and sea borders.

Belarus defector speaks out against police A police officer who fled his home in Belarus after posting a video criticizing the country's leadership has spoken out. Ivan Kolos had to leave in the middle of the night and had called on fellow officers to stop using violence against demonstrators. Adam Reed reports.

EU leaders have agreed on a plan to impose sanctions on about 40 individuals in Belarus responsible for fraud in the August presidential election and a brutal..

Sanctions have been imposed on both sides as a row continues over the presidential election result.

The agenda for Thursday’s summit is long, including persuading Cyprus to back sanctions on Belarus...

