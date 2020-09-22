EU summit: European leaders remain divided over Turkey and Belarus sanctions
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:59s - Published
1 day ago
EU summit: European leaders remain divided over Turkey and Belarus sanctions
European leaders are gathering in
Brussels to discuss pressing foreign affairs issues.
As they sit down for talks, here is what has been said so far.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Belarus defector speaks out against police A police officer who fled his home in Belarus after posting a video criticizing the country's leadership has spoken out. Ivan Kolos had to leave in the middle of the night and had called on fellow officers to stop using violence against demonstrators. Adam Reed reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:46 Published now
Related news from verified sources
EU leaders have agreed on a plan to impose sanctions on about 40 individuals in Belarus responsible...
WorldNews - Published
11 hours ago
The agenda for Thursday’s summit is long, including persuading Cyprus to back sanctions on Belarus...
NYTimes.com - Published
1 day ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources