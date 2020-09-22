Global  
 

EU summit: European leaders remain divided over Turkey and Belarus sanctions

EU summit: European leaders remain divided over Turkey and Belarus sanctions

European leaders are gathering in Brussels to discuss pressing foreign affairs issues.

As they sit down for talks, here is what has been said so far.


Belarus Belarus Country in Eastern Europe

Belarus election: Row with EU intensifies over disputed vote

 Sanctions have been imposed on both sides as a row continues over the presidential election result.
EU Agrees To Sanctions On Belarus Officials Over Election, Crackdown

 EU leaders have agreed on a plan to impose sanctions on about 40 individuals in Belarus responsible for fraud in the August presidential election and a brutal..
Belarus defector speaks out against police [Video]

Belarus defector speaks out against police

A police officer who fled his home in Belarus after posting a video criticizing the country's leadership has spoken out. Ivan Kolos had to leave in the middle of the night and had called on fellow officers to stop using violence against demonstrators. Adam Reed reports.

Cyprus demands Turkey sanctions, stalls on Belarus [Video]

Cyprus demands Turkey sanctions, stalls on Belarus

Turkey Turkey Country in Western Asia and Southeastern Europe

EU warns Turkey of sanctions over 'provocations' in Mediterranean

 EU leaders are meeting as member Greece is locked in a row with Turkey over energy and sea borders.
Turkish law tightening rules on social media comes into effect [Video]

Turkish law tightening rules on social media comes into effect

Critics say the restrictions are a part of a government crackdown on freedom of expression.

Russia-Turkey Agreement over Idlib Faces Collapse

 Hayat Tahir Sham (HTS), formerly known as Jibhat al Nusra, the Al Qaeda affiliate in Syria, began demanding the evacuation of civilians in Agrabat in the Idlib..
City of Brussels City of Brussels Capital of Belgium

Czech PM challenges EU leaders to face up to bloc’s shortfalls in handling coronavirus crisis

 Czech PM Andrej Babis called on the EU leadership to discuss the European Union’s lack of cooperation on the coronavirus issue, after his country faced a..
Brussels begins legal proceedings over Johnson’s Brexit Bill [Video]

Brussels begins legal proceedings over Johnson’s Brexit Bill

The European Commission has started infringement procedures with BorisJohnson’s Government over the controversial UK Internal Market Bill, Ursulavon der Leyen said.

What to expect from the EU's special summit on foreign affairs [Video]

What to expect from the EU's special summit on foreign affairs

Here's a look at the big foreign policy issues EU leaders are set to tackle as they sit down for talks in Brussels.

Brussels was 'naive in the past' over rule of law breaches, admits EU's Vera Jourova [Video]

Brussels was 'naive in the past' over rule of law breaches, admits EU's Vera Jourova

Vera Jourova was speaking as the EU published its first-ever report on democratic values in the 27-country bloc.

EU Agrees To Sanctions On Belarus Officials Over Election, Crackdown

EU Agrees To Sanctions On Belarus Officials Over Election, Crackdown EU leaders have agreed on a plan to impose sanctions on about 40 individuals in Belarus responsible...
E.U. Leaders’ Thorny To-Do List: Belarus and Turkey, for Starters

The agenda for Thursday’s summit is long, including persuading Cyprus to back sanctions on Belarus...
Turkey tensions should be dealt with at The Hague, says Cyprus' Foreign Minister [Video]

Turkey tensions should be dealt with at The Hague, says Cyprus' Foreign Minister

Cyprus has called for sanctions against Turkey over illegal drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, but is offering a legal alternative.

