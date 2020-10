The Comedy Store S01E01 Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:49s - Published 3 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:49s - Published The Comedy Store S01E01 The Comedy Store 1x01 - The Comedy Store's founding generation in the 1970s launched the careers of some of the most legendary comics of all time: Freddie Prinze, Richard Pryor, David Letterman, Jay Leno and more. Series Premiere on Sunday, October 4 at 10/9c. #SHODocs #TheComedyStore 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Hysterical And Historical 'Comedy Store' Takes You Inside The LA Stand-Up Scene Showtime's five-part documentary about the famed Los Angeles club contains plenty of laughs. But it...

NPR - Published 2 days ago







Tweets about this