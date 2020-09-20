Global  
 

Gandhi Jayanti: Coimbatore artist pays tribute to Bapu in unique way

An artist from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore paid tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

He remembered Bapu by drawing his sketch in a unique way.

Umt Raja made Mahatma Gandhi's images inside a fish tank by scrapping algae that had grown inside it.


