Gandhi Jayanti: Coimbatore artist pays tribute to Bapu in unique way

The Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat's Ahmedabad is a significant milestone in India's freedom journey. It was set up in 1917 and was home to MK and Kasturba Gandhi for around a decade. The Ashram was meant as a school for satyagrahis, and boasted notable inhabitants like Vinoba Bhave, Madeleine Slade aka Mira, and Maganlal Gandhi. It was from Sabarmati Ashram that Gandhi launched his iconic Dandi March against the British salt law in 1930. Sadly, he never visited the Ashram again. While leaving, the Mahatma had vowed to return only after India attained independence, but he was assassinated months after the country's liberation. After leaving Sabarmati, Gandhi had set up the Sevagram Ashram in Maharashtra's Wardha. Watch the full video for more.
A para-cycling rally organised by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has reached Rajasthan's Jaipur on September 26. The para-cycling rally started from Gujarat's Sabarmati Ashram on September 17. It will culminate at Raj Ghat in Delhi on October 02 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Around 24 members are participating in para-cycling rally including 6 women. Speaking to ANI, a CRPF commandant said, "The para-cycling rally started from Sabarmati Ashram on September 17 and will culminate at Raj Ghat in Delhi on October 02."
45-day Navarathri Kolu exhibition began in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore but sales of Kolu dolls have gone down due to COVID-19 pandemic. Over 10,000 varieties of dolls have been displayed by artisans at the exhibition organised by Poompuhar. Dolls made up of matchsticks, family sets, Ramayana set and models of temples were among the few varieties in the exhibition. The varieties of dolls are less than previous years as fewer artists have participated in the fest this year. Also, due to COVID pandemic, only a few visitors are visiting the expo. The organiser, Ronald Sebastine said, "Every year, Poompuhar conducts Kolu exhibition for 30 days but this year we are conducting it for 45 days. This year due to COVID, Poompuhar does not have good customer footfall. Compared to last year, artisans' stalls are very less. Last year, 20 artisans participated while this year only 15 are here. " Navarathri Kolu festival showcases different culture of India.
While the rest of the world is fighting a tough battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, the students of a private engineering college in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore have made a low-cost electric bike. This e-bike takes 2.5 hours to charge and can run up to 27kms. While speaking to ANI, a student, Brathikan said, "This vehicle has an electric motor. It takes 2.5 hours to charge the vehicle and it can run up to 27kms. It consumes 0.6 units of electricity." The electric bike will cost around 16,000 Rs.
Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to mark Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary with 'Back to Village 3' program. The program aimed at reinvigorating village Panchayats and helping them with development in the rural areas of the state via the use of local participation."We have decided to mark Gandhi ji's birth anniversary on October 2 with the 3rd 'Back to Village' program aimed at reinvigorating village Panchayats and helping with development in the rural areas of the state via local participation," Lieutenant Governor of J-K, Manoj Sinha said. "Before starting this program, we have already driven a campaign to clear all the blockages of any benefits, which were due to the locals, arising from various social security schemes," Manoj Sinha added.