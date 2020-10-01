Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WatchMojo's Top 10 Picks for Netflix and Chills

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:55s - Published
WatchMojo's Top 10 Picks for Netflix and Chills

WatchMojo's Top 10 Picks for Netflix and Chills

Who's ready for Halloween?

For this list, we’re looking at the new content coming to Netflix in the lead-up to Halloween 2020, that’s being promoted under the banner of “Netflix and Chills”.

Who's ready for Halloween?

For this list, we’re looking at the new content coming to Netflix in the lead-up to Halloween 2020, that’s being promoted under the banner of “Netflix and Chills”.

Our countdown includes "Rebecca", "Hubie Halloween”, “The Babysitter: Killer Queen”, and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Chi Chi DeVayne Moments on RuPaul's Drag Race [Video]

Top 10 Chi Chi DeVayne Moments on RuPaul's Drag Race

It's time to relive some classic Chi Chi DeVayne moments on "RuPaul's Drag Race."

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:53Published
Top 20 Greatest Disney Love Songs [Video]

Top 20 Greatest Disney Love Songs

Nobody does romance like Disney and these Disney love songs are proof.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 30:06Published
Top 10 Times South Park Tackled Serious Issues [Video]

Top 10 Times South Park Tackled Serious Issues

No topic is ever off limits for “South Park”. For this list, we’ll be looking at instances where “South Park” explored hot-button topics, demonstrating why it’s often described as the most..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:34Published