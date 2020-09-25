Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bigg Boss 14- Salman Khan gives glimpse of his look from the sets

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Bigg Boss 14- Salman Khan gives glimpse of his look from the sets

Bigg Boss 14- Salman Khan gives glimpse of his look from the sets

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returns as host of the reality show Bigg Boss on October 3.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Gym, fountain, AC bedroom, picnic table: A glimpse into Salman Khan's luxurious chalet from 'Bigg Boss 14'

Ashley Rebello shared a glimpse of Salman Khan's luxurious chalet from 'Bigg Boss 14'
DNA - Published

Bigg Boss 14: From IPL to negative buzz around Salman Khan, 4 factors that might affect the show’s TRP this season

Bigg Boss 13 was a huge it and expectations are high from this season as well. But this time, there...
Bollywood Life - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 14: These Celebs Are Most Likely To Be Locked Up In The BB House This Year [Video]

Bigg Boss 14: These Celebs Are Most Likely To Be Locked Up In The BB House This Year

After a super successful 13th season of the most loved reality show, host Salman Khan is returning to our television screens with the much-awaited Bigg Boss 14. Well, fans have eagerly been waiting to..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 12:33Published
Bigg Boss 14: Everything new about Salman Khan’s show this season [Video]

Bigg Boss 14: Everything new about Salman Khan’s show this season

It’s almost time for Bigg Boss 14 and before we witness the grand premiere of the new season we tell you everything that has changed on show with this brand new season. Check out all the major..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:32Published
Salman Khan gives a tour of Bigg Boss house [Video]

Salman Khan gives a tour of Bigg Boss house

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returns as host of the reality show Bigg Boss on October 3.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:01Published