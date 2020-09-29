CSK vs SRH , IPL 2020 : Former Cricketer CM Deepak talks CSK's must win game | Oneindia news

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will look to turn things around when they lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League clash on Friday.

The team started with a victory against defending champions Mumbai Indians, but since then it has faced two defeats and are now placed at the bottom of the points table.

However, the team would be revived with the return of middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu, who is likely to make a return after missing out on the previous two encounters.

#SRHvsCSK #IPL2020 #AmbatiRayudu