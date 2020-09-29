Global  
 

IPL 2020 KXIP Vs MI: Who will win the match, CM Deepak predicts: Watch to know|Oneindia News

As Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians lock horns today, former cricketer CM Deepak predicts who will win the match.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) had a decent chance of winning all their three games so far in the Indian Premier League.

However, KL Rahul and Co have won only one match and are placed midway in the points table.

They will now be facing Mumbai Indians on Thursday.

KXIP will playing for the first time this season at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

After Mumbai Indians lost their opening game to Chennai Super Kings, Rohit Sharma’s side won against Kolkata Knight Riders but suffered heartbreak at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Super Over.

