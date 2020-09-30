IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: Who will win the match, CM Deepak predicts: Watch|Oneindia News

Global  
 

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:08s - Published
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, two in-form teams, clash today in Match no.

19 of the Indian Premier League Season 13 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.Both teams have played four matches each and ended up on the winning side thrice this season.

In their previous matches, an all-round performance from RCB resulted in them defeating Rajasthan Royals on Saturday while Delhi clinched victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on the same day.

