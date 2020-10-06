DC vs RR Match Preview : CM Deepak feels Rajasthan can bounce back against Delhi | Oneindia News

A battle of two sides sailing in different boats altogether in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 takes place on Friday as Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Sharjah.

It's been a complicated journey for the Royals that saw them put up big performances in the first couple of matches and bag two consecutive wins but the next three resulted in big defeats.

Returning to Sharjah after three games, Steve Smith's men are hoping to return to winning ways too but they'll have to wait a little longer to return to full strength.

