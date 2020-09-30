Global  
 

RCB vs DC Review and MI vs RR Preview on Battleground T20

RCB vs DC Review and MI vs RR Preview on Battleground T20

RCB vs DC Review and MI vs RR Preview on Battleground T20

Delhi Capitals overpowered Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs to get on top of the points table on Monday.

Led by Marcus Stoinis' 26 ball 53, Capitals posted a stiff 197 run target before RCB.

An all round bowling performance followed with Delhi spinners never allowing the famed RCB batting line up to get going.

Today's match will see Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians face off against Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals at Abu Dhabi.

Hindustan Times' Arnab Sen and Rasesh Mandani discuss all the finer details in Battleground T20.


Prithvi Shaw is phenomenal talent, ball makes lovely sound when he hits it: Ashwin [Video]

Prithvi Shaw is phenomenal talent, ball makes lovely sound when he hits it: Ashwin

Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in Dubai. R Ashwin praised his team mate Prithvi Shaw by saying that he is a phenomenal talent and when he hits the ball the ball makes a lovely sound from the bat. "He is really a special talent," says Ashwin. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan smashed regular boundaries during the match. The duo took the team over the 50-run mark in the fifth over.

He will be missed in team: Ashwin after Amit Mishra ruled out of IPL 2020 following injury [Video]

He will be missed in team: Ashwin after Amit Mishra ruled out of IPL 2020 following injury

Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in Dubai. R Ashwin reacted on Amit Mishra, who has been ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League 2020 with a tendon injury to the ring finger of his bowling hand. He said, "Amit will be dearly missed in this team, he is the legend in the IPL, we will definitely try our best to keep happy at home."

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Bad day for Sid Kaul, can happen to anyone, says VVS Laxman [Video]

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Bad day for Sid Kaul, can happen to anyone, says VVS Laxman

Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs. Speaking on this, SRH batting coach VVS Laxman expressed worry for bowler Siddarth Kaul and said that it was a bad day for him at the office. "Siddarth Kaul had a bad day at office today, happens to anyone. Overall we are very happy with the way our bowlers have bowled so far in this tournament," said Laxman.

IPL 2020: 'Pandyas are the biggest six-hitters', quips Krunal [Video]

IPL 2020: 'Pandyas are the biggest six-hitters', quips Krunal

Mumbai Indians defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs on October 04 in the 17th match of the ongoing IPL 2020 in the UAE. An all-round performance by the MI restricted the SRH to 174/7 against the massive total of 208/5 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. When asked about who is the biggest six-hitter among Hardik Pandya and him, the former's brother jokingly said, "Pandyas are the biggest six-hitter(s)".

IPL 2020: AB de Villiers lauds Washington Sundar, says 'his bowling is amazing' [Video]

IPL 2020: AB de Villiers lauds Washington Sundar, says 'his bowling is amazing'

Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in Dubai. Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers lauded the performance of all-rounder Washington Sundar. He said, "His bowling is amazing, he really come a long way since the first day I met him. He is really clear with his game plan; he loves the challenge of bowling with a new ball. He just seems to be very clear with what he is trying to achieve with the ball in hand and that's working for him at the moment."

RCB vs RR, DC vs KKR Review MI vs SRH, KXIP vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20 [Video]

RCB vs RR, DC vs KKR Review MI vs SRH, KXIP vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20

Royal Challengers Bangalore scripted an easy win over Rajasthan Royals in the first match on Saturday. Yuzvendra Chahal was the star with the ball as his three wicket haul restricted the Royals to a below par total. Devdutt Padikkal scored another half century while skipper Virat Kohli found form as he stayed unbeaten on 72 to see his team through. The second match of the day at Sharjah was another run fest as Delhi Capitals scored 228 runs after batting first. Skipper Shreyas scored an unbeaten 88 but KKR came very close in the chase but Anrich Nortje picked up 3 wickets and bowled a superb 19th over to win the match for his team. Today MI take on SRH at Sharjah while CSK look to turn their campaign around against KXIP in the second match of the day. Hindustan Times' Arnab Sen and Rasesh Mandani review Saturday's clashes and will build up to the two big matches later in the day.Hindustan Times Battleground T20 is also available as a podcast on www.htsmartcast.com. Click the link below to enjoy the IPL season aurally, now! https://www.htsmartcast.com/episodes-listing/sports/hindustan-times-battleground-t20-5004895/

IPL 2020: Will work to minimise errors, says RR Head Coach after losing to RCB [Video]

IPL 2020: Will work to minimise errors, says RR Head Coach after losing to RCB

Rajasthan Royals Head Coach Andrew McDonald on October 03 said that players are putting in their best efforts, and the team will work to minimise the errors. "The biggest thing for me is that the players are putting in their best. Sometimes there are errors but we got to work on minimising those errors and work towards moving forward," said McDonald. Opener Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

IPL 2020: RR to take on RCB in first of double-header [Video]

IPL 2020: RR to take on RCB in first of double-header

Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first of the double header to be played today in the ongoing IPL 2020. The match will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 3pm. Levelled at 4 points each, RR stands at fifth position in the points table while RCB at sixth.

UFC's Dana White Reveals Origin of Fight Island, 'We're About to Make History'

 You've seen the octagon on the beach. You've seen the insane fights. But you've never seen exactly HOW the UFC transformed Yas Island in Abu Dhabi into "Fight..
IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders [Video]

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders

Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals team left their hotel in Dubai to take on Kolkata Knight Riders for 12th match of IPL 2020. The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Rajasthan Royals is leading the points table with 4 points from 2 successive wins.

Hathras Ground Report: Victim's kin on DM's 'kick' & insult, want suspension [Video]

Hathras Ground Report: Victim's kin on DM's 'kick' & insult, want suspension

The Uttar Pradesh administration continues to face heat over the actions of its local officials in the case of alleged gang-rape, torture and subsequent death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras. Hindustan Times' Shiv Sunny travelled to the victim's village and spoke to her family regarding their alleged mistreatment at the hands of the local authorities. They demanded suspension of the District Magistrate, claiming that he had kicked one of the victim's relatives, although it was not the father, as was reported by some media organisations. They also claimed that the DM 'insulted' them by refusing to show them the autopsy report, alluding to their illiteracy and inability to read English. The victim's family also rejected claims of the officials that the cremation was carried out with their consent. Although they denied reports that they were locked up inside their house by officials, they said that they locked themselves up so that police don't go ahead with a midnight funeral. However, the police didn't heed their appeals. Watch the full video for more.

