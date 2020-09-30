RCB vs DC Review and MI vs RR Preview on Battleground T20

Delhi Capitals overpowered Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs to get on top of the points table on Monday.

Led by Marcus Stoinis' 26 ball 53, Capitals posted a stiff 197 run target before RCB.

An all round bowling performance followed with Delhi spinners never allowing the famed RCB batting line up to get going.

Today's match will see Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians face off against Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals at Abu Dhabi.

Hindustan Times' Arnab Sen and Rasesh Mandani discuss all the finer details in Battleground T20.