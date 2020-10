IPL 2020: DC Vs KXIP: KL Rahul & Co. aim to keep winning momentum going | Oneindia News

KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab will take on Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals in their upcoming match in the IPL 2020.

Delhi are placed at the second spot in the table while Punjab - who are at sixth position - will be aiming to secure a win.

Former Kerala Ranji Cricketer CM Deepak previews the upcoming match.