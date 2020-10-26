KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020 : Raiphi Gomez excited for Rajasthan and Punjab must win match | Oneindia News

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the 30th of October.

KXIP would want to continue their fightback and make it 6 wins in a row.

They have won 6 and lost as many of the 12 matches they have played in the tournament and are placed at number 4 on the points table.

The Royals have won 5 and lost 7 of the 12 matches they have played in IPL 2020 and are at number 7.

They need to win all their matches to have any chance of qualifying.

