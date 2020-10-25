IPL 2020: RCB Vs SRH: Kohli, Warner's teams eye playoffs berth | Oneindia News

Global  
 

An IPL playoffs spot at stake, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) need to shrug off the disappointment of two back-to-back defeats and put up a strong challenge against strong-willed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) when the two teams clash here on Saturday.

But it would be easier said than done since SRH are brimming with confidence after their crushing win over Delhi Capitals.

Former Ranji Cricketer Raiphi Gomez previews the upcoming match.


