IPL 2020: MI vs KXIP: KL Rahul & Co. look to beat Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians | Oneindia News

Kings XI Punjab will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in Match 36 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians are on a five-match winning streak and the Rohit Sharma-led side would be looking to get another win.

While KL Rahul & Co.

Are looking to keep their hopes alive after beating Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous game.

#IPL2020 #MIvKXIP #KLRahul