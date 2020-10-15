Global  
 

MI vs KKR, IPL 2020 : CM Deepak feels Mumbai will dominate Kolkata again | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 05:41s
While Kolkata could make a few changes to their side after the loss, Mumbai is expected to play the same line-up going ahead in the fixture between the two sides on Friday in Abu Dhabi.

While MI looks to carry the momentum in the second half of the tournament and continue their winning runs, Kolkata will look to bounce back after their defeat against RCB.

It would be hot and dry in Abu Dhabi with the temperatures fluctuating between 30 to 40 degree-Celcius.

The captain winning the toss will like to bat first, the trend has changed.

The pitch will assist the batsmen and the spinners.

Anything around 160-180 could be a winning score.

