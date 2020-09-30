Amazon says nearly 20,000 of its employees tested positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News

Amazon said on Thursday that more than 19,800 of its employees have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of March.

The figures were released after some workers in logistics centers criticized the company's safeguards to protect them from the pandemic as well as its reluctance to share information about colleagues who get infected.

Seattle-based company claims to have ramped up testing to 50,000 a day across 650 sites.

Amazon has said that the infection rate is lower than what was expected.

US has recorded more than 74 lakh people and more than 2 lakh people have succumbed to the deadly virus.

