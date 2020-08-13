Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. recovery shifts into lower gear amid pandemic

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:05s - Published
U.S. recovery shifts into lower gear amid pandemic

U.S. recovery shifts into lower gear amid pandemic

The U.S. added 661,000 jobs in September, below economists estimates and less than half the number of jobs gained the month before.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in September.

Data from the U.S. Labor Department on Friday show a recovery shifting into lower gear as the public health crisis continues and federal relief funds dry up.

The U.S. added 661,000 jobs last month, less than half the number gained in August.

The unemployment rate fell to 7.9% from 8.4% the month before.

Economists warn many who lost jobs due to the pandemic risk becoming permanently unemployed.

Friday's numbers are the last read on the broader jobs market before Election Day.

And the pace of the recovery will almost certainly be a factor in the race for the White House.

For his part, Republican President Donald Trump is likely to tout a fifth straight month of job gains and lower unemployment.

But September's gains were the smallest since the recovery started in May and left the labor market a long way from recouping the 22.2 million jobs lost in March and April.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party nominee, blames the economic turmoil on the White House's handling of the pandemic, which has killed more than 200,000 people and infected over 7 million in the nation.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Joe Biden Hopes for President Trump’s ‘Swift Recovery’ Following COVID Diagnosis

 Joe Biden wished President Donald Trump and Melania Trump a “swift recovery” following the news that the two had tested positive for COVID-19. “Jill and I..
WorldNews

'We continue to pray': Joe Biden offers thoughts, prayers to President Trump after coronavirus test

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden offered his thoughts and prayers Friday after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.
USATODAY.com

Trump tests positive for COVID-19 live updates: Pence tests negative, world leaders react, news will affect 2020 campaign - live updates

 President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 just days after a debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Vice President Mike Pence tested negative.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump ‘has mild symptoms’ after testing positive for coronavirus [Video]

Trump ‘has mild symptoms’ after testing positive for coronavirus

Donald Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms” of Covid-19 after revealing heand first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
Trump tosses hats to crowd before COVID diagnosis [Video]

Trump tosses hats to crowd before COVID diagnosis

A day before announcing he had contracted COVID-19, U.S. President Donald Trump held two campaign baseball caps with his bare hands and tossed them into the crowd at a rally in Duluth, Minnesota.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55Published

United States Department of Labor United States Department of Labor U.S. Department that regulates workers' rights and labor markets

837,000 More Americans File for Unemployment Benefits [Video]

837,000 More Americans File for Unemployment Benefits

On Thursday, the Labor Department released a report on jobless claims in the United States.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Breaking down the latest jobs numbers

 The latest jobs report from the Department of Labor revealed another 837,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the first time last week. Diane Swonk,..
CBS News

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

'No one was wearing masks' during debate prep, Chris Christie says after president contracts coronavirus

 The former New Jersey governor said he visited the White House from Saturday through Tuesday. He was tested every day he was there.
USATODAY.com

Outbreak at Secret Service Training Center Underlines Proximity of Virus to White House

 At least 11 people tested positive at a Secret Service center that serves as a staffing pipeline to the presidential protective force.
NYTimes.com

Trump and first lady Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19

 President Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday. CBS News White House correspondent Weijia..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

US intelligence agencies 'not ready' to compete with China on global stage: Adam Schiff

 Washington [US], October 2 (ANI): The United States' intelligence agencies are not ready to compete on the global stage for decades to come with China, which is..
WorldNews

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Joe Biden on what it would take for Senate Republicans to remove Trump

 "Eight years of Donald Trump will fundamentally change the nature of who we are as a country." Joe Biden makes the case for what's at stake in 2020 and what..
CBS News

What does Obama think of Trump?

 Steve Kroft asks President Barack Obama what he thinks of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump
CBS News

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on absentee ballot ruling

 A judge granted Michigan's Republican-controlled legislature the right to appeal a court decision that allows the state to count absentee ballots for 14 days..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Jobs Growth Slows to 661K as Unemployment Drops to 7.9 Percent

U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in September as the recovery from the COVID-19 slump shifts...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Stocks lose altitude as Fed worries creep in [Video]

Stocks lose altitude as Fed worries creep in

Wall Street finished lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised concerns that the U.S. economic recovery from the devastating effects of the pandemic faced a highly uncertain path. Conway G...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published
Jobless Claims Fall Below 1 Million - a Sign of Recovery? [Video]

Jobless Claims Fall Below 1 Million - a Sign of Recovery?

Jobless claims slip below 1 million for the first time since the pandemic hit, but economists and market watchers aren't convinced they'll keep going lower.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 03:10Published