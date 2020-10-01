Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi attends prayer meet at Gandhi Smriti

PM Modi to inaugurate strategic Atal Tunnel tomorrow: All you need to know



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed preparedness at the Atal Tunnel which is scheduled to be inaugurated on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the tunnel in Rohtang. PM Modi will be accompanied by the defence minister at the inauguration. Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the world which reduces the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km and the travel time is reduced by five hours. The tunnel is built with ultra-modern specifications in Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas and is at an altitude of 3,000 metres from Mean Sea Level (MSL). It is a horseshoe-shaped, single-tube double lane tunnel that is 25 kilometres from Manali. The Atal Tunnel is built at a cost of about Rs 3,300 crores. Construction of the tunnel was approved under Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 2000. The foundation stone for the south portal of the tunnel was laid in 2002. Watch the full video for more details.

