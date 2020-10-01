Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi attends prayer meet at Gandhi Smriti

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi attends prayer meet at Gandhi Smriti

Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi attends prayer meet at Gandhi Smriti

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended prayer meet for Mahatma Gandhi, on his birth anniversary at Gandhi Smriti.

India celebrates 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today.

Mahatma Gandhi gave the philosophy of 'Ahimsa' or non-violence to the world.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gandhi Jayanti Gandhi Jayanti National holiday celebrated in India to mark the occasion of the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti: Chief Ministers, Governors pay tribute to Bapu [Video]

Gandhi Jayanti: Chief Ministers, Governors pay tribute to Bapu

The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Oct 02. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi Palaniswamy, Deputy Chief Minsiter O Panneerselvam and Governor Banwarilal Purohit paid floral tribute to Bapu at TN's Marina beach. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Jaipur on his birth anniversary. Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar also paid floral tribute to Bapu's statue in Pune. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also paid his respects to the father of nation.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50Published

On Gandhi Jayanti, row in Andhra Pradesh over renaming Kasturba Govt Junior College to name of YSRCP MLA's father

 The locals and the alumni of this college are running from pillar to post to prevent it from being renamed as it has ''Kasturba's'' name.
DNA

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

India remembers Gandhi on 151st birth anniversary [Video]

India remembers Gandhi on 151st birth anniversary

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying homage to iconic freedom movement leader, Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial in New Delhi on his 151st birth anniversary on Friday (October 2).

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:47Published

There's much to learn from Mahatma Gandhi's life and noble thoughts: PM Modi

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a prayer meet for the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on Friday at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi to inaugurate strategic Atal Tunnel tomorrow: All you need to know [Video]

PM Modi to inaugurate strategic Atal Tunnel tomorrow: All you need to know

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed preparedness at the Atal Tunnel which is scheduled to be inaugurated on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the tunnel in Rohtang. PM Modi will be accompanied by the defence minister at the inauguration. Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the world which reduces the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km and the travel time is reduced by five hours. The tunnel is built with ultra-modern specifications in Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas and is at an altitude of 3,000 metres from Mean Sea Level (MSL). It is a horseshoe-shaped, single-tube double lane tunnel that is 25 kilometres from Manali. The Atal Tunnel is built at a cost of about Rs 3,300 crores. Construction of the tunnel was approved under Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 2000. The foundation stone for the south portal of the tunnel was laid in 2002. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:46Published

Mahatma Gandhi Mahatma Gandhi Pre-eminent leader of Indian nationalism during British-ruled India

Govt will provide employment to misled Kashmiri youth: J-K Guv Manoj Sinha [Video]

Govt will provide employment to misled Kashmiri youth: J-K Guv Manoj Sinha

The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has asked to misled youngsters, who have joined path of terrorism in Kashmir to become a part of the mainstream. He said that the government will provide employment to them. "The people of Jammu and Kashmir want to grow and progress. We are making efforts to generate employment and educational opportunities for our youngsters. They should become a part of the mainstream," said Governor Manoj Sinha, while taking to media. Manoj Sinha also inaugurated several development projects in Shirmal area of Shopian District under 'Back to Village 3' program. The program has been started to mark Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. The governor also laid foundation stone of 100-bedded girls' hostel costing Rs 306.34 lakhs.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:31Published
Hathras case: Kejriwal, Bhim Army chief join Delhi protesters demanding justice [Video]

Hathras case: Kejriwal, Bhim Army chief join Delhi protesters demanding justice

Thousands gathered at Jantar Mantar on Friday to protest over Hathras gang rape. Several student organizations were seen at the protest site. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with other AAP leaders joined the protesters at Jantar Mantar. AAP had called for a protest at India Gate but the protest site was changed to Jantar Mantar after police clarified that gathering at India Gate was not allowed. Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad also joined the protesters to demand justice for the victim. Left parties were seen at Jantar Mantar too. CPI leader D Raja and CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury joined the protesters on Friday. Members of the Youth Congress dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi to protest against the case. Hathras rape case shook the entire country with people demanding justice for the victim. The 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and later succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital. Earlier on Thursday, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who were on their way to meet the victim’s family, were detained by the police at Yamuna Expressway. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:10Published

Gandhi Smriti Gandhi Smriti museum and death place of Mahatma Gandhi, in New Delhi, India

Watch: ITBP band plays 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' on Bapu's birth anniversary [Video]

Watch: ITBP band plays 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' on Bapu's birth anniversary

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) band played 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' at Gandhi Smriti as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on October 02. The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of the father of the nation today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:58Published

Related news from verified sources

So much to learn from Mahatma Gandhi's life: PM

PM Modi attended a prayer meet for the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: How netas remembered Bapu | Oneindia News [Video]

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: How netas remembered Bapu | Oneindia News

On the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, several politicians remembered the Father of the Nation and quoted him to drive a point home for their rivals. This is how PM Modi, interim Congress chief..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:29Published
Gandhi Jayanti: Films to relive the Mahatma's journey [Video]

Gandhi Jayanti: Films to relive the Mahatma's journey

Mahatma Gandhi is a symbol of peace. Mahatma's non-violent strategy to attain freedom makes him a prominent icon in the pages of history. Here's a look at some films based on and inspired by Gandhi’s..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:47Published
Gandhi jayanti 2020: A Can-Indian's tribute to the Mahatma | Oneindia News [Video]

Gandhi jayanti 2020: A Can-Indian's tribute to the Mahatma | Oneindia News

Marie Elangovan came to India from Canada, her birthplace, in 1993. Her love for Bharatanatyam drew her here and she trained under Guru KJ Govindarajan, becoming a well-known dancer, choreographer and..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:19Published