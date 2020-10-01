Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi attends prayer meet at Gandhi Smriti

The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Oct 02. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi Palaniswamy, Deputy Chief Minsiter O Panneerselvam and Governor Banwarilal Purohit paid floral tribute to Bapu at TN's Marina beach. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Jaipur on his birth anniversary. Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar also paid floral tribute to Bapu's statue in Pune. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also paid his respects to the father of nation.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed preparedness at the Atal Tunnel which is scheduled to be inaugurated on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the tunnel in Rohtang. PM Modi will be accompanied by the defence minister at the inauguration. Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the world which reduces the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km and the travel time is reduced by five hours. The tunnel is built with ultra-modern specifications in Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas and is at an altitude of 3,000 metres from Mean Sea Level (MSL). It is a horseshoe-shaped, single-tube double lane tunnel that is 25 kilometres from Manali. The Atal Tunnel is built at a cost of about Rs 3,300 crores. Construction of the tunnel was approved under Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 2000. The foundation stone for the south portal of the tunnel was laid in 2002. Watch the full video for more details.
The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has asked to misled youngsters, who have joined path of terrorism in Kashmir to become a part of the mainstream. He said that the government will provide employment to them. "The people of Jammu and Kashmir want to grow and progress. We are making efforts to generate employment and educational opportunities for our youngsters. They should become a part of the mainstream," said Governor Manoj Sinha, while taking to media. Manoj Sinha also inaugurated several development projects in Shirmal area of Shopian District under 'Back to Village 3' program. The program has been started to mark Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. The governor also laid foundation stone of 100-bedded girls' hostel costing Rs 306.34 lakhs.
Thousands gathered at Jantar Mantar on Friday to protest over Hathras gang rape. Several student organizations were seen at the protest site. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with other AAP leaders joined the protesters at Jantar Mantar. AAP had called for a protest at India Gate but the protest site was changed to Jantar Mantar after police clarified that gathering at India Gate was not allowed. Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad also joined the protesters to demand justice for the victim. Left parties were seen at Jantar Mantar too. CPI leader D Raja and CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury joined the protesters on Friday. Members of the Youth Congress dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi to protest against the case. Hathras rape case shook the entire country with people demanding justice for the victim. The 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and later succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital. Earlier on Thursday, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who were on their way to meet the victim’s family, were detained by the police at Yamuna Expressway. Watch the full video for more details.
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) band played 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' at Gandhi Smriti as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on October 02. The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of the father of the nation today.
Mahatma Gandhi is a symbol of peace. Mahatma's non-violent strategy to attain freedom makes him a prominent icon in the pages of history.
Marie Elangovan came to India from Canada, her birthplace, in 1993. Her love for Bharatanatyam drew her here and she trained under Guru KJ Govindarajan, becoming a well-known dancer, choreographer